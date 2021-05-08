Creative Planning Acquires 6,374 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

