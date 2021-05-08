Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

