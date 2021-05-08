Tranquility Partners LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

