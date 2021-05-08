Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NYSE D opened at $78.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

