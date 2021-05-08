Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 608,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

