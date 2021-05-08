Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 2,225,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

