Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

NYSE:NINE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 153,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

