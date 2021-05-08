CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $722,779.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00688724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005689 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.00 or 0.01768185 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

