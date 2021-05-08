PEPS Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $516,072.45 and approximately $71.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014972 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.00327404 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,822,294 coins and its circulating supply is 44,582,129 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

