Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. 1,037,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

