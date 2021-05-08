Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. 1,037,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67.
In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
