The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. 720,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,095. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 85.15.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 21.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

