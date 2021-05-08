Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $14.69 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,000. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $97.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

