Lipe & Dalton Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

