Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

