Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 680 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

