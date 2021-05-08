Spinnaker Trust Has $2.34 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.39. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

