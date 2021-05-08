IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 32,395 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

