iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 546.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,684 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 30,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

