NS Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

