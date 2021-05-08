Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.21 million.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $12.44 on Friday, hitting $116.74. 1,620,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,216. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

