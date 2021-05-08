Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $877.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $788.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

