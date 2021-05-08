Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $873.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $877.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $788.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
