NS Partners Ltd Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $240.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.