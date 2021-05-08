Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

