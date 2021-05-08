World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

WRLD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,954. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,599. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

