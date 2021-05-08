GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $799,759.14 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $799,759.14 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006302 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.