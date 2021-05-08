Gourmet Galaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00080470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.19 or 0.00797357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.41 or 0.09575245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044457 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

