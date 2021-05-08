Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report sales of $10.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.97 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $44.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 514,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,458. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

