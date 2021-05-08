PGGM Investments Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

