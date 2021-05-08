1,775 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,645,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 145,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

