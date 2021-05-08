Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $112.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the highest is $113.10 million. Alteryx posted sales of $96.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $569.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.10 million to $570.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $676.40 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. 900,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,892,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Alteryx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

