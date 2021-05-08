Family Capital Trust Co Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock remained flat at $$145.56 during midday trading on Friday. 4,181,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

