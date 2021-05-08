Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $504 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.22 million.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. 662,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,240 shares of company stock worth $17,881,417 in the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.