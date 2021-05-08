Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%.

Shares of AVGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744,188. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

