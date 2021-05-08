Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Yelp stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 1,051,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,407. Yelp has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

