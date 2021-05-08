Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 383,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

