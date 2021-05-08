Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. 468,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,817. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

