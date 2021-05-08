Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Glencore stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 555,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

