Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

