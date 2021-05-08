Veil 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,952.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $14,952.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,664.95 or 1.01139517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00686364 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $780.99 or 0.01323872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.00351062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00211943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

