Honest Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.60 million and $18,260.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00253405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 440.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $682.62 or 0.01157129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00030794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00740536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.13 or 1.00022740 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.