Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 268,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 22,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.44 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.