Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.14. 713,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,657. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. Volkswagen has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

