Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.