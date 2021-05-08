NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.14. 553,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

