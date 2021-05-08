JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,979,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. JFrog has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

