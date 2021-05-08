Spinnaker Trust Acquires 3,828 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

