Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,485 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 8.5% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $109,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

