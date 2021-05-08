S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 5.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $67,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.08 and a twelve month high of $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.70. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

