Milestone Resources Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 5.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $67,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

