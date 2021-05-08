NS Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

